Vehicle left with smashed windscreen after stones thrown from bridge on M3 near Sunbury

A vehicle has been left with a smashed windscreen after stones were thrown from a motorway bridge on Friday.

It is believed that a group of teenagers were standing on the Windmill Road Bridge, which passes over the M3 before junction 1 at Sunbury, deliberately throwing stones at oncoming traffic travelling towards London.

The incident happened on Friday morning (7 May) at approximately 8.30am in the morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this incident, but parents are being urged to remind their children how dangerous it is to throw objects from motorway bridges and to know where they are and who they are with.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder from Surrey’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is really worrying that some people think it is acceptable to throw anything off a motorway bridge, this is an extremely dangerous thing to do, and I would urge parents to impress upon their children the recklessness of throwing objects from bridges and to know where their children are and who they are with. This type of incident can, and has, ended in tragedy and I cannot stress how dangerous this is, particularly on the motorways where vehicles are travelling at higher speeds.

“We are concerned that someone will be seriously injured and will be taking measures to deter anyone from doing this as well as dealing robustly with anyone caught doing this.

“If you see anyone throwing objects from motorway bridges, please note down their description and then get in touch with us as soon as possible. We would also like to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage of the incidents in progress or anyone with any other information.”

If you can help, please contact us via the live chat function of our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number PR/45210047019. Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.