Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Maidstone

Stephen Duffy was last seen in the Holland Road area of the town on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at around 12.40pm. It is believed he may have walked towards the High Street.

The 69-year-old is described as having a medium build and is five feet ten inches tall. He has a full white beard and white hair. He is believed to be wearing a turquoise t-shirt with red detailing, blue cargo trousers, and may also be wearing a short black jacket. He is also carrying a grey and black backpack.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Can you help?

Anyone who has seen Stephen or knows of his whereabouts, should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 11-1180.