The incident shortly after 5.05pm today. Although enquiries are still ongoing, Police believe the boy was struck by lightning. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this sad time. School Road has reopened.
A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
