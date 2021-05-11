UPDATE: A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field earlier this evening.

We were called shortly after 5.05pm today (Tuesday, May 11th) to the fields off School Road, to reports a child had been injured.

Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time police believe the boy had been struck by lightning.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Following our earlier post, the road closures that were in place have now been lifted.

Anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed it and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1169 of May 11th.