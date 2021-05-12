Appeal for witnesses following assault in Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in a pub beer garden on the bank holiday weekend.

The assault occurred outside at the Three Horseshoes pub, Pillmawr Road, Newport at around 9.30pm on Sunday, May 2.

The victim, a man in his 20s, attended hospital for treatment. He sustained injuries including a broken jaw.

Two men aged 27 and 26, both from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2100153758 or you can send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.