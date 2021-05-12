Man jailed for 18 months following attempted robbery in Chester

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for 18 months after an attempted robbery on Mill Lane, Chester.

George Daniels, of Heol Y Goron, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced on Friday 7 May at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard how Daniels was heading to Bache Railway Station at around 7pm on Friday 30 October 2020. Daniels approached the victim who was walking home after finishing work at the Countess of Chester Hospital and began demanding money, stating that he would hit him and that he had a knife.

The victim managed to walk away from Daniels without any injury being caused.

Daniels was arrested at Bache Railway Station and as the investigation progressed the victim identified Daniels as the perpetrator.

He was subsequently charged with attempt robbery. Detective Constable Andrew Manson said: “I hope this sentence will bring some closure to the victim of this incident. “The circumstances could have been a lot worse and I would like to praise the victim for their courage in identifying Daniels and helping bring him to justice. “I hope the sentence handed down by the courts acts as a deterrent to anyone who thinks that they can get away with this type of crime.”