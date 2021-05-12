Drug dealer to repay more than £40,000 under Proceeds of Crime Act

A man has been ordered to repay nearly £42,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act

Darren Hector, 43, of Sealy Way, Apsley, is serving a prison sentence having pleaded guilty to drug offences, ABH and other offences.

At Luton Crown Court in August 2020, Darren Hector, aged 43, of Sealy Way, Apsley, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison after he violently attacked two police officers during his arrest following a high-speed pursuit.

At Luton Crown Court in August 2020, Darren Hector, aged 43, of Sealy Way, Apsley, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison after he violently attacked two police officers during his arrest following a high-speed pursuit.

He had pleaded guilty to: Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) without intent Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) Possession with intent to supply class A drugs (two counts – cocaine and crack) Possession of a class B drug (cannabis resin) Dangerous driving Possession of criminal property Detective Constable Joel Gill, of the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “Darren Hector has already had assets of more than £6,000 seized and now following financial investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act, he has been ordered to repay £41,932.38. “This highlights that crime certainly does not pay, this example just shows not only will criminals serve time in prison, but also proceeds of crime are removed.

“We rely on members of the public to give us vital bits of information to help us protect our community from these kinds of criminals. “Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to protect the region.”

