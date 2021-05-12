Man died following serious Maryport collision

A 56-year-old man has died following an incident in Maryport

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm on Thursday 6 May on Victory Crescent. A pedal cyclist was found in the road after falling from his bicycle. He was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary where he was pronounced deceased on the 8 May.

Officers can confirm the deceased has been identified as Duncan Jackson from the Maryport area.

Collision investigation officers continuing their investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 211 of 6 May and ask to speak to an officer in the Constabulary’s Mobile Support Group. You can also email [email protected] with information you may have in relation to this incident.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.