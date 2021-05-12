Appeal for witnesses after child injured in serious road traffic collision – Reading

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a ten-year-old boy was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Reading.

At just after 3.40pm yesterday (11/5), the child was crossing the A329 Kings Road opposite the Hope Bear public house when he was struck by a black Renault Master minibus travelling towards the town centre using the contraflow bus lane in the area of the pedestrian crossing.

The boy suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg and arm, a bruised lung and a facial injury.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer PC Brendan Austin of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a child suffering extensive injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please make contact with police.

“You can do so by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210202270.”