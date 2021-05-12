Man arrested after shooting in Dartford

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a death in Dartford.

At 12.06pm on Tuesday 11 May 2021, Kent Police was called to a private address in Dartford Road and on arrival a man in his 40s was found deceased inside the property.

A man in his 60s, from Dartford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is known to the deceased and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/79665/21.