Dog Support Unit appeal

Bought a puppy during lockdown and thinking you might have bitten off more than you can chew? We might be able to help.

If you’ve found yourself in the position of no longer being able to care for your pup, it could be the perfect opportunity for it to become a new police recruit.

Our Dog Support Unit is looking for new dogs to join the team, working with officers as Specialist Support Dogs on a wider range of jobs like PD Lottie does.

If your dog likes to play, then they could be an ideal candidate for the next course starting later this year.

Officers are specifically looking to recruit from working dog breeds such as Labradors or Spaniels, that are 12 months to a maximum of two years old.

If you would like to put your dog forward, please email Ann Younghusband at [email protected] for more details.