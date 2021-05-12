Two convicted for double stabbing – Rugby

Following a Warwickshire Police investigation, two men have been found guilty of a double stabbing in Brownsover last year.

Clifford Kessna, aged 46 of Pickard Close, Rugby, and Jovan Sleem, aged 37 of no fixed address, Rugby, appeared at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 11 May).

At around 3pm on 11 June 2020, a fight took place outside flats on Skiddaw in the town. As a result, two men aged 43 and 39, were stabbed. Both victims sustained serious injuries – one had stab wounds to the chest, and the other had multiple stab wounds in his leg.

Both have since recovered. Kessna and Sleem were arrested on the 11 and 12 June in connection with the incident and later charged.

A subsequent investigation determined that the disorder was as a result of a dispute, and Sleem had been staying at the flats at the time of the offence. After a three week trial, yesterday they were both found guilty of: • Kessna – section 18 GBH and affray • Sleem – section 18 GBH, attempted murder, affray.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

Both men will be sentenced at the same court on 7 June. Following the outcome, investigating officer Det Con Kate Skyrme from Rugby CID said: “This incident took place in broad daylight in a residential area on a summer’s day, and caused considerable injuries to the two men who were stabbed. “Following lifesaving interventions from attending officers at the scene and medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, both men thankfully survived their injuries and have since recovered. “This case once again highlights the dangers of knife crime and the devastation it can cause to those involved.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly on this case, in order to secure this outcome on what was a very complex investigation.”