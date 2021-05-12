Two security guards receive the Dyfed-Powys Police Special Recognition Award

On the second day of our Dyfed-Powys Police Annual Awards round-up, we recognise two security guards who received the force’s Special Recognition Award for their brave actions at the Royal Welsh Show.

Temporary Chief Constable (T/CC), Claire Parmenter presented Gary Jones and Gareth Cummins, from Diogel Events, with the award virtually in recognition of their help in bringing a dangerous offender to justice.

The Dyfed-Powys Police Annual Awards were due to take place in spring 2020 but were cancelled following the Coronavirus outbreak and replaced with a series of virtual presentations online. Working for the Young Farmers’ Club (YFC), the Diogel Events security team were providing security at the Young People’s Village, a campsite at the 2019 Royal Welsh Show.

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019, just after 5am, the CCTV operator raised the alarm when a silver Volkswagen Golf was spotted driving dangerously and entering the main gate of the campsite. The team attempted to engage with the driver but in a bid to escape, he accelerated forwards, forcing Mr Jones to jump onto the car bonnet to avoid serious injury.

The security guard then punched the windscreen, causing it to smash and obscure the driver’s view. Mr Cummins jumped over a metal gate to assist his colleague just before the driver rammed through it and crashed into a lighting tower. Undeterred, the brave security guards pulled the driver and passenger from the car and detained them until officers arrived at the scene.

Emlyn Jones, owner of the events management company, was thrilled to hear the announcement of the award. He said: “All of us here at Diogel Events are very proud of Gary and Gareth. “What they did was above and beyond what is expected of our security personnel. They put themselves at risk to protect others. They did a fantastic job and it was great to see the security staff and police working together.”

At court the offender was found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle whilst uninsured and dangerous driving. He was disqualified from driving and received a custodial sentence. T/CC Claire Parmenter said: “Thanks to the fearless actions and sharp decision-making of both Gary and Gareth, a dangerous driver was brought to justice and removed from our roads.

"We do not know what the result of that evening would have been if the Diogel Events security team had not intervened, but we are thankful to them for keeping the public safe from any potential harm."