Police seek Worthing ‘good samaritans’ who helped woman in distress

Do you recognise these two ‘Good Samaritans’ who took a vulnerable woman to hospital in Worthing?

At about 10.45pm on Saturday 10 April this kind young couple drove the woman, in her seventies, to the A&E Department at Worthing Hospital.

They had seen her in a street somewhere in the town, cold and apparently disoriented, and realised that she clearly needed care.

However after making sure she was in safe hands at the hospital they left before giving their details. The woman received care and treatment, but the following morning police received a report that a resident of the same description had gone missing from a care home in the town earlier on the Saturday evening.

On carrying out routine checks they quickly found that she was in fact safe at the hospital. Detective Constable Kat Wilkins of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We would very much like to speak to this couple, naturally to thank them for the way they looked after this woman, but they are also valuable witnesses in the criminal investigation we are carrying out.

“If you are one of the people in the pictures, or if you know who they are, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 289 of 11/04. “We do emphasise we seek to talk to them solely as valuable witnesses, they are not the subjects of any investigation.

” Separately, two women aged 58 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of the ill-treatment by neglect of the woman on 10-11 April. The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. After being interviewed they were released and are currently on police bail until 11 July while enquiries continue.