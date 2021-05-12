Three men in Ellesmere Port charged in connection with serious and organised crime offences

Detectives have charged three men in connection with serious and organised crime offences.

James Webb, 30, of Raby Court in Ellesmere Port has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine and cannabis.

Joe Bowen, 30, of Wavertree Court in Ellesmere Port has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine and cannabis.

Tom Riley, 29, of Princes Road in Ellesmere Port has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine and cannabis. All three were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 12 May.

The charges relate to arrests made on Tuesday 11 May at two addresses in Ellesmere Port and an arrest at a train station in Crewe.