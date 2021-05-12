Man charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place – Leamington

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Leamington on Monday afternoon (10 May).

Hugh Gwazaza of Whitefield Avenue, Luton, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon on Monday. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 11 May).

He will next appear at the same court on 4 June 2021.

The charge is in connection with an incident on Eagle Recreational Ground in Leamington on Monday afternoon. Another 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Coventry were also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. They are currently bailed with conditions.