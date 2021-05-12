March murder man charged

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in March have charged a man with murder.

Police were called at just after 3am on Monday (10 May) to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close.

A woman in her 70s died as a result of a stab wound at the scene. Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oaktree Close, March, was arrested and charged yesterday evening.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (12 May). The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 33 of 10 May. Those without internet access should call 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.