Two men arrested following pursuit in Eastleigh

Officers have arrested two men in connection with a stolen motor vehicle in Eastleigh following a pursuit.

A vehicle was reported as stolen in the early hours of Wednesday 5 May from an address in Eastleigh, but was spotted by officers in the early hours of Monday 10 May in the Rownhams area.

Officers followed the vehicle into Southampton and attempted to stop it, but the occupants failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The occupants of the vehicle decamped on Winchester Road in Eastleight, with a passenger being detained quickly.

A search of the immediate area by other officers, and a dog unit, located the driver of the vehicle in St James’ Park a short while later. A 23-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failure to stop, failure to provide a specimen for analysis and possession of a Class B drug.

While a 23-year-old man, also from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug. They were later released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.