Two men charged following double stabbing in Bootle

Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Bootle on Monday (10 May) have charged two men.

We were contacted at just after 3.50pm, following reports two males had been assaulted in Glover Place.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 60s reportedly become involved in a scuffle with two males and suffered injuries consistent with a bladed weapon being used.

Both have been treated for minor wounds and are recovering.

19-year-old Jack Nolan of Cricklade Close, Bootle was charged with two counts of Wounding/inflict GBH; and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

18-year-old Charles George of Church Gardens, Bootle was charged with two counts of Wounding/inflict GBH; possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place; and assault by beating.

Both will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning, Wednesday 12 May.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 21000299569.