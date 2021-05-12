Newport drug dealer jailed

A Newport drug dealer’s been sentenced to four years in prison

26-year-old Tyler Jones pled guilty to seven offences in total: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine concerned in supply of cocaine possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine concerned in offer to supply – cocaine possess a controlled drug of class B – other acquire/ use/ possess criminal property x 2 He was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 7 May.

PC Solomon Lowe said: “Tyler Jones lived a lavish lifestyle, buying designer clothes and driving performance cars through money obtained from criminality. “The sentence imposed will act as a clear warning to others, that exploiting vulnerable members of the public to make money will be not tolerated.”