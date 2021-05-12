Image released after burglary at a Clay Cross business

Police are issuing a CCTV picture of a man we would like to speak to following a burglary at a business in Clay Cross.

The incident happened around 7pm on Sunday 4 April at a unit on the Derby Road Industrial Estate, on Derby Road.

Two men allegedly entered the premises and stole items including copper, and a sat nav. We also think a white Citroen van may have been in the area around the time. Do you recognise the man in this image?

Did you notice a white van acting suspiciously or do you have any information which could help?

If so, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 21*186493. Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. Phone – call us on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.