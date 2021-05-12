Appeal for information following attempted robbery in Camden

Detectives have released images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an attempted robbery

On Tuesday, 13 April at 11:15hrs, police were called to Bloomsbury Square, WC1A to reports that an attempted robbery had taken place and that a man aged in his 30s was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

The victim reported that a man unknown to him

[Suspect 1] grabbed him from behind and sprayed him in the face whilst he was walking down Bloomsbury Square. Whilst on the floor, another man [Suspect 2] approached the victim, pretending to be a police officer. They both then attempted to steal his belongings. The victim was taken to hospital and later discharged. He suffered minor injuries.

The suspects are described as: – Suspect 1 is a white man with short, black hair. Wearing a dark hoodie/jacket, brown trousers and white trainers. – Suspect 2 is a white man with short, black hair and of a stocky build.

Wearing a dark blue jacket, blue tracksuit trousers/jeans and black trainers. Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 and quote reference CAD 2507/13Apr. Information can also be provided, anonymously, by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111