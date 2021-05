Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Dartford.

Simon Dunn is last known to have been in the Watling Street area at around 6pm on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

The 28-year-old is described as being around 6ft tall with a medium build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 11-1550.