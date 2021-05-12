A3 BREAKING HAMPSHIRE M25 M3 Sheet SURREY

Police are currently on scene dealing with a collision after a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the A3

16 mins ago
1 Min Read
A road closure is in place on the northbound A3, from the Sheet on-slip until the Liss junction.  Driver are being advised users take an alternative route.
 
 