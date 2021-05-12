The family of Jordan Banks, who sadly died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool, have today paid tribute to him

Jordan, nine, from Blackpool, was seriously injured on playing fields off School Road around 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 11). Emergency services attended and Jordan was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Jordan’s family are being supported by officers and our thoughts remain with them and everyone affected by this tragedy. In a statement, Jordan’s family said: “Yesterday our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan. His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything. Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy. We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”