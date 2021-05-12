Witnesses to a reported assault in Herne Bay are being urged to come forward

At around 8pm on Saturday 24 April 2021, a teenage boy and his friend were walking from Herne Bay railway station in the direction of the town centre.

The boy reported that he was followed by three other teenagers who confronted him on Station Road, between the station and the junction with Spenser Road.

The victim was then grabbed and assaulted by the three boys and later required hospital treatment for his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and a 14-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of assault. He was later released pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who may have domestic CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to contact them on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/68740/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.