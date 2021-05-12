A former police sergeant has been sentenced for harassment

Syed Ali, 46, formerly attached to the East Area Command Unit was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 May as follows:

– six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months;

– a Community Order of 200 hour unpaid work;

– £200 compensation to the victim;

– a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Ali pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday, 24 March at the same court.

The sentencing follows an investigation led by the Directorate of Professional Standards, Specialist Investigation Unit after an allegation was made on 18 July 2020 that Ali harassed a female member of the public between May and July 2020.

In 2015, Ali was attached to SO15 and had cause to be in contact with a female witness. Ali then transferred to the East Are Command Unit in 2018.

In May 2020, Ali began to engage in unwanted and inappropriate contact with the same witness by messaging her on his work phone.

The woman stated by message that she did not want him to contact her but Ali persisted. The harassment continued through to July 2020.

The harassment was reported and Ali was arrested on 23 July at Ilford Police Station.