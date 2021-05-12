Officers are searching for missing six-year-old

BREAKING Elmers End LONDON

Officers are searching for a six-year-old girl who was last seen in the Elmerside Road area of Elmers End at approximately 7pm today wearing the same clothes as in this image. If you can help please call 101 immediately quoting CAD 7762/12May.