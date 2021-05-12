Can you help? Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 47-year-old Josephine Wood

Josephine, who is from Church Crookham, was last seen this evening (12 May) at around 5.43pm leaving her address on Crookham Road leaving without any of her belongings or her mobile phone.

We, and her family, are concerned for her welfare and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of her to us.

Josephine is described as a white women, approx. 5ft 5ins tall, athletic build with shoulder length light brown hair. When last seen, Josephine was wearing dark brown knee-length boots, dark blue jeans, a long sleeve blue and white top, a pair of glasses and a hat.

If you think you have seen Josephine, or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44210183390.