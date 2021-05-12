MAN JAILED FOR ASSAULTS AGAINST SEX WORKERS IN SOUTHAMPTON

A man has been given an 11 year extended sentence today (12 May) for assaults against sex workers in Southampton

Everton Fyffe, aged 54, from Southcliff Road was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court today, Wednesday, 12 May, after he was found guilty of three counts of ABH, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of threatening someone with an offensive weapon and false imprisonment following trial.

The court heard that on July 4 2020, Fyffe attacked a 40-year-old woman on Parsonage Road.

He stamped on the woman, punched her and threatened her with a knife. On September 23 2020, Fyffe attacked another woman, aged 37-years-old, on Cranbury Terrace. Fyffe approached her, pushed her onto the ground and stamped on her head.

He then put her in his car and assaulted her further. On December 6 2020, Fyffe approached a third woman, aged 43-years-old whilst she was walking on the footbridge over Mount Pleasant Road.

Fyffe picked up his fold up push bike and assaulted her with it.

After an 11 day trial at Southampton Crown Court, the jury unanimously convicted Fyffe of three counts of assault, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, threatening someone with an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

Today (12 May) he received a sentence of six years in jail, with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Mark Gallagher from Southampton’s Investigation team said “These were unprovoked, violent attacks on three vulnerable women.

“Throughout the trial Fyffe tried to minimise his offending, describing himself as a victim and that the women had taken advantage of him.

However the jury saw through his lies and convicted him on all counts.

“I hope this reassures our communities that we continue to prioritise violence against women and bring perpetrators of violent offences to justice and make Southampton a safer city for all.

” PC Sue Badham said: “Fyffe has been shown to be a dangerous man who preys on vulnerable women because he believes they won’t report it to the police or see through an investigation, but he was wrong.

“I commend the courage and bravery the women have shown throughout the investigation and when giving evidence at trial.

It is because of them that we were able to bring this man to court and get the justice they deserve.

“Sex workers are particularly vulnerable to violence and we’ve worked really hard in the city to gain their trust and report incidents to us.

Often attacks against these women are committed by someone they know and they’re concerned they won’t be believed.

“I want to emphasise that we will believe you and we will take action against those who are continually putting women’s lives in danger. “We hope this gives other vulnerable women the courage to pick up the phone and call us.”

Anyone who faces abuse or harm should report it to us by calling 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if people don’t want to talk to the police, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ If a crime is in progress always dial 999.

We work with a number of charities such as Amber, who offer confidential listening and emotional support to women involved in the sex industry. For more information, go to https://amberchaplains.org.uk/