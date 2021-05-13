Tribute: Thomas Edmunds

The family of Thomas Edmunds from Kirkby who died on Monday 10th May have issued the following tribute:

“Our Tommy was loved by everyone. He could not enter the room without making everyone smile.

He was the life and soul of the party.

We cannot express how devastated we are as family.

He was a young man with so much to live for, his life has been cut short.

We will miss him so much. As a family we have taken comfort from the lovely response from the community and thank them all for all their support.

Tommy will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

