Proactive firearm raid results in two further arrests

Officers arrested two men after executing search warrants this morning.

The development comes after two people had already been charged with firearms offences following an operation carried by Nottinghamshire Police’s Tactical Support Group in March.

Officers executed the proactive warrants at four addresses this morning which resulted in two men aged 40 and 21 being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm and conspiracy to possess ammunition contrary to the Firearms Act.

This morning’s warrants at Bessell Lane in Stapleford, Exeter Road in Forest Fields, Allendale Avenue in Aspley and Romilay Close in Lenton Abbey follows another raid on 26 March 2021 where the firearms were located.

Danielle Corbett, 27, and Rob Zvikonyaukwa, 22, of Moorgreen Drive in Broxtowe were both previously charged with possession of firearms and possession of ammunition. They have been remanded in custody. Their next court appearance is 23 July 2021.

A man and a woman who were arrested following the warrant in March remain on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Nick Wood, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take appropriate action against offenders.

“We rigorously investigate reports and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out our enquiries.

“Proactive operations like this one are just one small part of the preventative work that we are doing to help take firearms off our streets.

“It’s a proactive approach, where you can look at community priorities and the people who are causing the most issues in the area. We’re working really closely with the rest of the neighbourhood team to build a picture so that we can take action and have a positive impact on our residents.

“We want residents to know that we are here for them, so come and speak to us. If you have any issues, we can look at them. We want you to get to know us and see that we’re taking action to make things better for you.

“If you have any information regarding any criminal issues in your area, don’t hesitate to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.”