Appeal for witnesses following dangerous dog – Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a dog bit a man in Newbury.

It happened at around 12.30pm on Monday (10/5), when the victim, a man in his fifties, was walking his dog on Stroud Green when they were approached by another dog.

This dog, a black Rottweiler Pitbull mix was not on a lead and had no collar. It grabbed the harness of the victim’s dog and started swinging it around. The victim tried to intervene and the black dog bit his hand, causing three small puncture wounds. The victim’s dog was not injured.

The victim then approached the owner of the dog, a white man who was wearing all black, and asked him to exchange details. The man became verbally abusive towards the victim and left the scene without exchanging his details.

The victim required treatment at the Newbury Minor Injuries Unit for the wounds to his hand.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Davis, based at Newbury police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has seen this dog and its owner in the area to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210199877.

“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”