March murder victim named

Detectives have named a woman who was murdered in March on Monday morning (10 May).

Wendy Cole, 70, of Oak Tree Close, March, died at her home as a result of a stab wound.

Jonathon Cole, 35, of Oaktree Close, March, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (12 May) charged with murder and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (14 May).

