CCTV images released as part of investigation into Portsmouth assault

Police like to speak to these individuals after two men were assaulted in Portsmouth.

At some point between 8pm and 8:35pm on Sunday (9 May) a delivery driver was involved in a confrontation with three men he did not know on King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue. The driver reported that during the confrontation he was punched in the face.

A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist. This assault took place on the nearby traffic island.

The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.

They are described as white and in their twenties.

We would like to speak to the men pictured about what happened – so if you are one of them, please get in touch with us.

If you know them, or have any information in relation to this incident, call 101, quoting reference number 44210178499.

Witnesses can also phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.