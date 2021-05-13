CCTV appeal – theft of sunglasses in Maidstone

A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a report of a theft at a Maidstone shop.

The incident happened at around 11.10am on 30 April 2021 at Boots the Chemist in King Street, where it is alleged two pairs of designer sunglasses were stolen.

Officers are now able to issue a CCTV image of a man and a woman who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Can you help?

Anyone who recognises one or both of the people, or has information that may assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/52202/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website.