Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Walton-on-Thames yesterday evening (11 May).

Officers were called to an address on Felix Road, Walton-on-Thames, at around 9pm, after receiving reports of an aggravated burglary by a group of men with crowbars.

Two female police officers who were first on the scene, were physically assaulted by one of the suspects.

The suspects have then fled the scene and additional resources such as armed officers, a dog handler and the police helicopter were deployed to locate them.

A 29-year-old man from Addlestone was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assaulting two police officers.

Local officers continue to engage with the community in the area and the investigation is ongoing. The two female officers are expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact Police on 101 quoting PR/45210048785