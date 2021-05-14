An operation targeting rural crime in areas close to #Maidstone, #TunbridgeWells and #Sevenoaks has led to the seizure of stolen quad bikes as well as vehicles linked to suspected criminals

#Edenbridge Marked and plain clothed patrols took part in two days of action aimed at clamping down on burglary and theft offences in and around locations which also includedand communities close to the Sussex border.

The operation took place between 5 and 6 May 2021 and was supported by officers from our Rural Task Force and police dog patrols. It also involved colleagues from Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police.

#Sissinghurst On 5 May, a silver Audi A4 was pursued after failing to stop for patrols in Chapel Lane,. The driver later abandoned the car, which was located by officers in the Cranbrook area. It was found to contain balaclavas, as well as other suspicious items and was seized. Forensic checks are ongoing as a part of an investigation to identify the driver.

#Chatham On the same day, officers attempted to stop a Ford Transit in Ditton, Aylesford. The vehicle was suspected to be linked to the theft of catalytic convertors thefts and failed to stop. It was later located and seized in Tovil and the driver arrested. Joshua Allen, aged 30, of Cottall Avenue,was charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence or insurance, driving without due care and failing to stop when requested by police.

On 6 May, the operation included enquiries and searches at a site in Star Lane, Orpington, where two quad bikes reported stolen were recovered. As a result of intelligence gained from this address, on Thursday 13 May a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with separate burglary offences and taken into custody.

#Cowden #Cranbrook Further intelligence relating to the movements of suspicious vehicles was gained through stopping and checking drivers in areas including Hever Road and Lingfield Road, Edenbridge, as well as inand

Sergeant Ed Kavanagh, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team, said: ‘We remain absolutely committed to tackling rural crime and working with communities to identify, disrupt and catch criminals who believe they are beyond our reach.

‘Our rural communities are just as important to us as those in and around town centres and we will continue to engage with the people who live and work there to ensure we remain focused on the issues that matter most to them.