Detectives trying to find the mother of baby George have released an e-fit image of a woman they are keen to speak to

Detectives have been searching for the mother of little George for exactly three weeks today (13 May). George was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road in Kings Norton at 5.40pm on Thursday 22 April.

This image has been created by a specialist colleague at Thames Valley Police, after speaking to a key witness, and police are urging anyone who knows who it is, or the woman herself to get in touch.

Baby George is healthy and doing well with his foster carers.

Detectives are still desperately concerned about his mother. They want to check she is doing okay, both physically and mentally.

This remains the detectives only concern right now, and would like to reassure her as well as her family and friends of this.

Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, who is leading the investigation, said: “Once again, I really want to reach out to George’s mother as you are my concern. I’m worried about you and I need to make sure you are safe and well.

“We’ve not taken the decision to issue this image lightly or to frighten you. We simply want to find you so we can talk to you, check you are okay, and offer any help or support you may need.

“If anyone recognises this woman, or thinks they know who George’s mother is, please do get in touch. You can do so in complete confidence if you’d prefer.

“We’ve had a good response to our earlier appeals and I thank everyone who has contact us so far. If you know anything – no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – please get in touch.”

The woman has been described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium/large build. She was wearing a light grey zipped hoodie and jogging bottoms. Her hair may have been in a low ponytail at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via live chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101, quoting log 3476 of 22 April.