Thirteen prisoners who took part in a large-scale disturbance at a prison in Swale and caused £160,000 worth of damage have been sentenced following four trials

The incident happened at HMP Swaleside on Sunday 3 December 2017 and lasted six hours before the inmates were bought under control by a specialist prison team.

During the disturbance, which started at around 10am and stemmed from an altercation between inmates, the prisoners were ordered to go back to their cells but they refused.

Prison staff contained the inmates in one room and negotiators attempted to diffuse the situation.

However, inmates barricaded themselves in and blocked the windows with items to stop prison officers looking inside.

They then went onto use a fridge freezer to break out of the room and used weapons taken from fixtures and fittings, causing prison officers to have to retreat from the wing.

The prisoners then barricaded themselves in the wing using a pool table, football table and other items from the facility.

CCTV showed the inmates damaging and destroying cell viewing windows, recreational equipment, alarm buttons, washing machines, tumble dryers and CCTV cameras. During the incident a small fire was also caused within the wing.

The disorder was brought under control by a team of specialist officers from the National Tactical Response Group and Op Tornado officers, who entered the wing with prison dogs, Pava spray and flash grenades.

Following an investigation into the matter and charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution service, four trials took place at Maidstone Crown Court between March 2019 and May 2021.

A reporting restriction was put in place while the trials were ongoing but following the conclusion of the latest trial on 10 May 2021 it was lifted.

The prisoners who were charged and found guilty of the prison mutiny and criminal damage are as follows:

Marcus Moore, aged 37 – Prison mutiny – Three years and six months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year and six months (concurrent).

Owen Lane, aged 26 – Prison mutiny – Two years and six months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year (concurrent)

Daniel Allen, aged 35 – Prison mutiny – Two years and four months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year (concurrent).

Anthony Bulmer, aged 29 – Prison mutiny – Four years (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year and six months (concurrent).

Kenny Garcia, aged 26 -Prison mutiny – Two years and eight months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year (concurrent)

Mohamed Mohamed, aged 29 – Prison mutiny – Three years and six months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year and four months (concurrent).

Louis Quatre, aged 26 – Prison mutiny – Two years (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year (concurrent).

Colin Weeding, aged 31 – Prison mutiny – Four years (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year and six months (concurrent).

John Woodfield, aged 27 – Prison mutiny – Two years and six months (consecutive). Criminal damage – One year and six months (concurrent).

The following prisoners were found guilty of the prison mutiny only:

Samuel Simon, aged 28 – Prison mutiny – Three years and six months (consecutive).

Jamal Ferguson, aged 30 – Prison mutiny – Three years and six months (consecutive).

Malki Ferguson, aged 29 – Prison mutiny – Three years and six months (consecutive).

Marcus McIntosh, aged 28 – Prison mutiny – Two years and six months (consecutive).

Gavin Aina, aged 43 and Jamal Green, aged 27, were both convicted of criminal damage. Aina was given a six-week concurrent sentence and Green was handed a nine-month sentence to be served consecutively.

Marvin Mclean, aged 34, pleaded guilty to both charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Matthew Robinson from Kent Police said: ‘This incident escalated in violence extremely quickly and was a frightening incident for the prison staff involved who had to ensure their own safety was made a priority as well as the safety of prison inmates.

‘Tensions were high throughout this incident and had it not been bought under control safely it had the risk of escalating further. It was testament to the prison staff involved that their quick actions ensured that no members of staff were hurt during this incident.

‘Behaving in such a manner inside prisons is not acceptable and will not be tolerated and we will not hesitate to ensure everyone involved in such behaviour is held accountable.’