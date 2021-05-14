A woman who was attacked in Ilford last month has died as a result of her injuries

At 2.08pm on Friday, 9 April, police were called by the London Ambulance Service following reports that a woman had been assaulted inside a residential address in Princes Road, IG6.

Svetlana Mihalachi, 53, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where, on Wednesday, 12 May, she sadly died.

Detective Superintendent Paul Trevers said: “Our thoughts are with Svetlana’s family following this incredibly sad development. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“A man has already been charged with attempted murder in relation to this incident. Following Svetlana’s death, a murder investigation has been launched.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.”

Nicolae Virtosu, 47 (19.12.73) of no fixed address, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 April charged with attempted murder and making threats to kill.

He was remanded in custody to appear next at the Old Bailey on Monday, 24 May.