A man who raped, assaulted and threatened to kill a woman in Sutton has been jailed

Russell Stowell, 41, , of Rivers Gardens, SM5 was sentenced to a total of 11 years’ imprisonment, with an extended license of four years, at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 13 May as follows:

One count of rape – five years concurrent

One count of grievous bodily harm with intent – 11 years

One count of wounding with intent – seven years concurrent

One count of making threats to kill – two years concurrent

Stowell pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. However, on 17 December 2020, following a trial at Croydon Crown Court, he was found guilty on all counts as above.

The court heard that on 1 June 2020 at 00:27hrs, police received a call from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) regarding a woman who had been found with serious injuries at an address in Carshalton.

It was established that between the hours of 23:00-00:26, Stowell had subjected the woman to a brutal and sustained attack, raping her while making threats to kill.

Despite the woman’s repeated pleas for him to stop, Stowell continued to carry out a frenzied attack, using such force that the victim lost consciousness several times.

The woman sustained significant facial injuries as a result of the extreme violence inflicted by Stowell.

While officers were obtaining a statement from her at the hospital, police received a call from an off duty police officer regarding a man seen smashing a car window on The Causeway, Carshalton.

Officers attended the location where they found a male in a highly aggravated state, covered in blood.

When asked, the male told officers his name was Russell Stowell.

Stowell was arrested on suspicion of rape, grievous bodily harm, making threats to kills, and attempt theft of a motor vehicle at approximately 02:45hrs on 1 June 2020.

Stowell also subjected arresting officers to a torrent of abuse.

He was taken to a south London police station and later charged as above.

The victim continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Laura Thomas, from the Met’s South Area Public Protection Unit, said: “Firstly, I’d like to praise the courage of the victim. Without her continued trust and support this case may have had a very different outcome.

“I would also like to praise the swift response of the initial attending officers, the courage of the off-duty police officer and the hard work of the entire investigation team and partner agencies.

“Although the sentence will never remove the trauma the victim has faced, we hope that this sentence shows that we do not tolerate perpetrators of violence against women, we are here to support victims and work with our partner agencies to safeguard them.”