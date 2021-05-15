A serving Met officer and a former officer have been found guilty of assault following an on duty incident in January 2020

PC Jack Wood, 26, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating. He will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 June.

Former PC Archie Payne, 27, was convicted of assault by beating. He was fined £600 and was ordered to pay £1,000 in costs in addition to a £34 victim surcharge.

The convictions followed a trial which began at Hendon Magistrates’ Court in February and concluded at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 May following a lengthy adjournment.

The court heard that on 5 January 2020, both officers were on duty in Romford when they responded to reports of a fight. During the incident, a 26-year-old man sustained lacerations to his head as a result of a baton strike.

A second man, also 26, was also physically restrained.

The Met subsequently received a formal complaint about the force used by the officers. Following a review of the available evidence, it was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In July 2020, following an IOPC investigation and a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service, Wood and Payne were charged.

Commander Paul Betts, from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “We recognise that officers face challenging situations on a daily basis and that the use of force is an unavoidable aspect of frontline policing.

“However it is essential that when force is used it is reasonable, proportionate and lawful. In this case, we felt that the force used by these officers was excessive and referred the matter to the IOPC.

“The criminal case has now concluded and a decision will be taken about what further misconduct proceedings should follow.”

Former PC Archie Payne resigned from the Met in November 2020.