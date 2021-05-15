Police officer seriously injured whilst responding to incident

A police officer is currently in hospital being treated for serious injuries, following an assault reported at an education premises in Scunthorpe at 2.40pm this afternoon, Friday 14 May.

Two of our officers were in attendance at the premises responding to another incident when the reported assault occurred.

A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man remain in our custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

This is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

A scene guard remains in place whilst we continue to progress our enquiries.