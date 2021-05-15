Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Southampton on Friday evening

Officers were called at 5.58pm on Friday 14th May to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcyclist at the roundabout junction of Lords Hill Way and Rownhams Road North / Lords Hill Centre West.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rider of the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Suzuki motorcycle or anyone who saw a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle travelling on Brownhill Way or Lords Hill Way in the minutes prior to the collision.

A road closure was put in place in the surrounding area, including Coxford Road, Rownhams Road North and Woburn Road, but these have all since re-opened.