Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Hackney have made a further two arrests

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, 15 May on suspicion of murder. A woman aged 38 was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both were arrested in the Birmingham area with the assistance of West Midlands Police. They remain in custody.

A 14-year-old male and 25-year-old man arrested on Thursday, 13 May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been released under investigation.

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of shots fired in Gillett Square, Dalston at 12.56am on Saturday, 8 May.

Officers attended and found a seriously injured man, 31-year-old Patrick Anzy.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene. Patrick’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 11 May confirmed the cause of death as gunshot injuries.

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, the officer in the case, said: “We would like to thank West Midlands Police for their assistance with the latest two arrests in connection with our investigation into the murder of Patrick Anzy.

“I am still very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting who may have witnessed the murder.

“Patrick was attacked in Boleyn Road, N16, in the early hours of Saturday, 8 May and, at the time, I believe there may have been a number of people around who may have seen or heard something.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick’s family.

“Anyone who has information, including those in the Birmingham area, which could aid our investigation is urged to contact police, or Crimestoppers without delay.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses can call 101, reference CAD 412/08May,

Those with information can also share CCTV, phone footage or information anonymously via https://mipp.police.uk. Click on the link, select Metropolitan Police Service and then select the investigation entitled MURDER Boleyn Road, N16. (Direct link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S29-PO1)

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.