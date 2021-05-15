Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Abdirizak Hassan in Putney

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 11.05am on Thursday, 6 May following reports of a man found deceased at a residential address in Dowdeswell Close, SW15.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Abdirizak Hassan. Abdirizak’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old male arrested on Thursday, 13 May and a 17-year-old male arrested on Friday, 14 May appeared at Wimbledon Youth Court on Saturday, 15 May charged with murder.