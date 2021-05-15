Senay was last seen on Thursday 13 May wearing a green puffer jacket, carrying a small black handbag and a flowery pink bag, If you see her or know where she is, please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1615 of 13/05
Police are searching for missing 17 year old Senay Spain-Yusuf
19 hours ago
1 Min Read
