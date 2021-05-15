A man who was sent from London to Llanelli to supply cocaine and heroin has been jailed for two years

Mohamed Abdinasir Mohamed admitted two charges of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply after he was caught by police trying to hide 52 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear.

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the 20-year-old following a warrant at Zion Row in Llanelli on Thursday, April 29.

He was found to have 3.86g of crack cocaine worth around £320, and 9.45g of heroin worth around £960, plus £538 in cash. Officers also seized a combat knife with a 12in blade from the property.

Detective Inspector Rhys Jones said: “This warrant was carried out following intelligence received that an organised crime gang had recently arrived in the Llanelli area.

“Information was gathered leading to a warrant application being submitted to search a particular property.”

The only person present when officers entered the house was Mohamed, who admitted he had attempted to conceal illegal substances in his underwear.

He told officers he had been sent from London to Llanelli to supply drugs, and that he was receiving phone calls from a man on a withheld number who was instructing him on what to do.

Swift forensic work on the substances, as well as digital and financial enquiries led to Mohamed being charged the following day.

DI Jones said: “This was an excellent piece of work in identifying this county line and organised crime gang. Early disruption has taken place, which has removed class A drugs from the streets, along with a dangerous hunting-style knife which could have caused horrendous injuries if used.

“We will continue to act on all information received about the use and supply of drugs in our communities.”

Mohamed, of London, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of controlled drugs of Class A with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two years and four months.