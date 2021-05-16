Officers have charged a man with drugs and firearms offences in Southampton

Max Alexander, aged 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with following offences:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Acquiring a prohibited firearm, namely a handgun or revolver.

Attempting to acquire prohibited ammunition

Alexander appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday 14 May, and has been remanded in custody to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 June.